Arkansas Children’s Festival Of Stars Toy And Donation Drive Raises Over $270K

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The Festival of Stars Toy and Donation Drive and Radiothon raised $274,160.65 for Arkansas Children’s from 11 statewide locations Friday (Dec. 6).

Toys collected during the toy drive will be donated to patients and their families at Arkansas Children’s during the holiday season and throughout the year.

All monetary donations made through Festival of Stars Toy and Donation Drive and Radiothon benefit Arkansas Children’s Child Life and Social Work funds.

The Festival of Stars Radiothon has raised more than $3 million throughout the past 15 years.

Toys and donations were accepted in 11 communities around the state and then distributed to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Arkansas Children’s Northwest and Arkansas Children’s Hospital statewide clinics.