Downtown Jonesboro Scrap Yard On The Move

(TB&P) — A metal scrap yard in the downtown area of Jonesboro will be on the move, and city officials hope to pass an ordinance that will prevent salvage and scrap yards from locating within the city’s limits.

Mayor Harold Perrin and Alter Trading Corp. Chief Administrative Officer Jack Grundfest have reached an agreement that over a period of years will move TRG Jonesboro’s scrap metal recycling yard from Flint Street downtown to a location in the eastern industrial area of the city.

Alter Trading Corp., doing business as TRG Jonesboro, has purchased the site of the former Jonesboro Recycling Team on Vance Drive and will start moving material and equipment from the eastern portion of its Flint Street yard and plans to eventually close the downtown site and relocate.

