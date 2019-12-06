Fayetteville Student Council Raising Money During 21st Annual Homeless Vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville High School students camped out Thursday (Dec. 5) night to raise money for students and families in need throughout the district.

The student council hosts the event, and students sleep in sleeping bags and cardboard boxes.

While the night was cold and rainy, the students say they understand it is an important cause.

"It's tough I can't lie, it wasn't too cold last night but sleeping outside the fact is, it's a reality that many families in our school district face and it's just one night for us, so it's the least we can do," said Porter Smith, senior and student council president.

The money donated will go to the Families in Transition program. The program helps students and families with things like transportation and school meals. They also supply clothing and school supplies. The event allows students to give back to those who need it most.

"I've just learned that it's not that difficult to give back to the community, and it's kinda fun as well," said Preston Bush, senior and student council treasurer.

Senior Porter Smith has been participating in the homeless vigil since he was a freshman. He says as he has gotten older, the way he has viewed the event has changed.

"As time has gone on, I've kind of matured and understand the impact more. When I was a freshman, it was more about student bonding, but now it's truly a community event to me," he said.

The student council's goal is $20,000. Right now, they have just more than $9,000. If you would like to donate, click here.