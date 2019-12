POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — 3 Girls Animal Rescue is asking for donations for four kittens who were abandoned outside of their parking lot.

According to their Facebook post, they were left in a box with no holes for air.

In the video, you can see them cutting the box open to find four kittens.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3 Girls Animal Rescue is asking for donations to vet the kittens. To donate, click here.