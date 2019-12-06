Patients Have Spent Over $23 Million On Medical Marijuana In Arkansas

(KFSM) — Since the summer, patients in Arkansas have spent $23.3 million to obtain 3,433 pounds of medical marijuana.

The latest dispensary to get approval to open is Bloom Medicinals in Texarkana.

River Valley patients are still patiently awaiting Fort Smith’s first dispensary, which owners say could open this December following an inspection from the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) agents.

Northwest Arkansas leads the medical marijuana industry in the state with all four allotted dispensaries open for business.

Here are the total medical marijuana sales through December 4:

Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 206.35 pounds of medical marijuana.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 877.06 pounds of medical marijuana.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 177.50 pounds of medical marijuana.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 210.80 pounds of medical marijuana.

Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 410.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 336.52 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 414.69 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 311.95 pounds of medical marijuana.

Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 295.87 pounds of medical marijuana.

Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 172.30 pounds of medical marijuana.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold a total of 19.52 pounds of medical marijuana.

All sales numbers were provided by Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the ABC Board.