Prosecutor Withdraws From Collins-Smith Murder Case

(TB&P) — Third Judicial District Prosecutor Henry Boyce has been recused from the murder case of former State Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, according to a report from ABC News.

Who will replace Boyce has not been released. A reason for the recusal was not released, but Boyce is seeking to become the state District 15 judge, which covers Jackson and Woodruff counties.

Attempts by Talk Business & Politics to reach Boyce’s office for comment were unsuccessful. Boyce requested to be removed from the case and Judge John Fogelman granted the release.

To read more of this article, visit our content partner Talk Business & Politics.