Rain Ending, Clouds Breaking, Temperatures Dropping Friday

Posted 6:52 am, December 6, 2019

An upper-level shortwave passed through this morning with lightning over the River Valley. Throughout Friday the clouds will break up a bit but a north wind will set up, dropping temperatures quickly this evening from 50s to 40s to 30s. We are dry heading into the weekend!

VIDEO FORECAST

COOL FRIDAY

Clouds will break up a bit throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Northwest Arkansas Hour-By-Hour:

River Valley Hour-By-Hour:

This evening will get chilly with a wind chill in the low 30s.

-Matt

