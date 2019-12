ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is asking for help locating a runaway teen police say is missing.

McKinley Templeton,17, was last seen on Dec. 4 at her home on W Langmead Dr. in Rogers.

She is described as 5 foot 3 inches, 105 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Templeton’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Rogers Police Department.