Solicitor General Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Arkansas PBM Case

(TB&P) — U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco recommended Thursday (Dec. 5) that an Arkansas case involving pharmacy benefit managers be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Francisco agreed with a petition by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for the Supreme Court to hear a case involving Act 900, passed by the Arkansas General Assembly in 2015.

Rebecca Jeffrey, Rutledge’s deputy communications director, said a decision on whether the U.S. Supreme Court hears the case is expected in January. She said the office is confident the court will hear the case.

