Arkansas’ First Lady Susan Hutchinson Visits Springdale Students

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Students at Harp Elementary had a special guest Friday (Dec. 6) morning, Arkansas’s First Lady Susan Hutchinson stopped by the school to teach the kids a very important lesson.

When the First Lady arrived she was greeted by a drum line.

After speaking with the band students she made her way down to the library where she was greeted by over 50 kindergarteners.

She read her favorite book “Horton Hears a Who,” grabbing the student's attention with her animated voice and used a different voice for each character.

Hutchinson said she hoped to show students that reading is fun.

“For them you want to make sure you keep their interest because you want them to be interested in, books you want them to understand that it’s not just words just print on a page but there’s something really there to grab hold of and the energy and what’s going on to read more with a comprehension and see how fun books are,” Hutchinson said.

The First Lady chose to read “Horton Hears a Who” because of the quote “a person is a person no matter how small.” She says she hopes to encourage the kids to love everyone.

Hutchinson was given a tour of the school and had a special send off by the elementary choir before her trip back home to Little Rock.