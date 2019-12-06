Thousands Attend Rogers Christmas Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Christmas parades are starting to take over the streets in towns all over Northwest Arkansas and tonight (Dec. 6) families gathered around Frisco Park in Rogers to enjoy all the floats.

Thousands of people showed up for the Rogers Christmas parade, some experiencing it for the first time and some familiar Rogers natives having a good time with their kids.

The parade started with a dance show by local dance group Ballet Westside.

Event-goers watched as groups of dancers shuffled in and out of routines and then families and their kids gathered around Frisco Park to get ready for the annual parade.

“I’ve been here since 1989, since I was in third grade. I grew up here and I’ve been coming to the parade every year,” said parade attendee Mathew Ferguson.

There were floats with live music, coffee and lots of lights. As the 77 floats passed by it was a great time for everyone to catch up with one another and share that holiday spirit.

“Seeing old friends from high school and kids I grew up with and now they have kids and we’re all grown up now,” Ferguson said.

It was even a good time for some who were visiting from across the state line.

“It’s fun to see everybody here. Oklahoma City is a big city and so this is great small town fun for us,” said parade attendee Becky Lowell.

“We don’t have anything like this really where we come from. With this many people and the atmosphere, it’s awesome,” Steve Lowell said.

Parade-goers said the growth of downtown Rogers has brought out more people than prior parades.

If you missed the chance to see this Christmas parade there will be parades over the next two weeks in several cities across our area.

Click here for a list of holiday events where you live.