Walmart Donates 75 Acres For ‘Destination Park’ In Bentonville

(TB&P) — Walmart Inc. announced Friday (Dec. 6) a sizable land donation to the city of Bentonville. And it may offer a clue of what the area surrounding the company’s existing home office may one day look like.

The company said it has gifted two parcels totaling roughly 75 acres west of the intersection of Southwest 8th and Southwest I streets. The land is expected to be developed into a park. The property is situated near Walmart’s existing home office at the corner of 8th and Walton.

“The holidays are a time for giving, so it’s appropriate to share Walmart’s latest gift to the people of its hometown,” Walmart executive vice president Dan Bartlett wrote in a blog post announcing the land donation. Bartlett said when combined with 23 acres nearby donated by the Walton family, the new park will cover nearly 100 acres.

