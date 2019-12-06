Walton Arts Center Hosting Children’s Book Drive During Holiday Shows

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Walton Arts Center has partnered with Northwest Arkansas Books for Kids for a holiday book drive during two holiday performances.

Books can be donated during the SoNA performance of The Snowman: A Family Concert on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. and the screening of The Polar Express on Monday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

Both The Snowman and The Polar Express are movies based on beloved children’s books, and the drive is an opportunity for families to give back during the holiday season by donating new or gently used books to children in need.

Books can be dropped off in the collection boxes located in Walker Atrium when you attend the shows.

NWA Books for Kids provides books to children in need in order to encourage every child to learn to read and read to learn.

All donated books will be re-distributed by NWA Books for Kids to nonprofit organizations throughout the area that directly serve disadvantaged families.

You can go early on Dec. 22 and listen to the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Ensemble perform holiday tunes in Walker Atrium from 1:15-1:45 p.m.

You can also register for a post-show family activity at Community Creative Center and create your own snow person. Cost for the workshop is $20 per person. Kids five years old and younger are free, but everyone must register.

Wear your best holiday pajamas, get your picture made with Santa before the show, then snuggle in with free hot chocolate and watch The Polar Express on the big screen in Baum Walker Hall.

Tickets for each event are $10 plus applicable fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP box offices, by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.