Weekend Forecast: Mild And Sunny

The weekend weather is quiet and dry. Mornings will be cold, but the afternoons will be great temperature-wise. Next rain chance on Monday is low.

TEMPERATURES DROP

Temperatures will plummet overnight. Northwest Arkansas may wake up to frost on Saturday as we start the day below freezing.

It'll be a chilly start in the River Valley with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s.

By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the 50s.

LOW RAIN CHANCES

Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds expected for Saturday. It'll be a quiet and dry weekend.

A cold front brings in a few rain chances on Monday, but not an ample amount.

