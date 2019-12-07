(AP) — A Texarkana, Arkansas, couple is facing charges after police discovered a skeletonized corpse that might have been inside one of their homes for the past two years. Tony Ken Hooker, 63, and Debbie Sue Himes, 55, have each been charged with abuse of a corpse after what is believed to be the body of Himes’ sister, Christy Himes, was found Oct. 2. Texarkana police discovered the remains in connection with the arrest of Hooker on allegations of sexual assault of a child. Debbie Himes told detectives her sister died after having a seizure and didn’t call 911 because she couldn’t afford a funeral.
Arkansas Couple Facing Charges After Hiding Corpse In Home
