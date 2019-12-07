× Barling Police Chief Relieved From Position During Special Meeting

BARLING, Ark. (KFSM) — Early Saturday morning (Dec.7), Barling Police Chief Jerry Foley was relieved of his duties during a special meeting at City Hall.

City leaders sent out a notification Friday (Dec. 6) that said there would be a special meeting with the Board of Directors the following day at 7a.m.

The notification said the meeting would go into executive session.

During that session, Barling Police Chief Jerry Foley was fired and “relieved of his duties,” according to Barling City Administrator Steve Core.

City leaders would not elaborate at this time, citing a personnel matter.

5NEWS has requested additional documentation through the Freedom of Information Act and will bring you more as we are able to obtain it.

Foley is out of town this weekend and said he was notified of the action without reason.

Foley also said several officers within the department have legal representation, and they are pursuing further action.

A week prior, two other officers, Aaron Townsend and Keith Lindley, were also terminated and relieved of their positions by Barling city leaders.

Attorney Russell Woods is representing the officers and said they are appealing the action.

“The officers have appealed the wrongful termination. They were terminated illegally for exercising their First Amendment rights. There is no ongoing investigation by the city, as the officers didn’t do anything wrong and the officers were illegally terminated by the City Administrator,” Woods said.

