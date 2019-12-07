Cold Start Saturday But Sunny With 50s This Afternoon

A cold but nice Saturday is underway. After starting below freezing with patchy fog this morning. we’ll end the day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s. A few more clouds roll in for Sunday with a slight chance for a shower, as highs top near 60 degrees.

VIDEO FORECAST

Saturday Highs

Sunday Highs

Our next system arrives Sunday evening into Monday. There could be a stray shower but otherwise strong northwest winds will set up to cool us down afterwards for the remainder of this next week.

-Matt

