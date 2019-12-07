Fayetteville Police Chief: “One Of My Police Officers Was Executed Tonight”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- A Fayetteville police officer has been shot and killed near the Fayetteville Police Station, according to Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

The FBI is now investigating.

Reynolds says at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday night, a suspect "executed one of my police officers."

Reynolds says the suspect is now dead, but it is unclear how he died.

The name of the officer and the name of the suspect were not released.

The reports came in that the shots were fired in the back parking lot of the police station according to Reynolds.

Reynolds says several officers were inside the department at the time and came out to find an officer down next to a police cruiser in an alley behind the station. Officers engaged with the suspect in the alley, according to Reynolds, and shots were fired.

Reynolds says the officer was by himself in the parking lot waiting for his partner when the suspect approached him and shot him. The motive is unclear at this time.

Reynolds says there is no further threat to the public at this time.

