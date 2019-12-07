(AP) — Investigators have found no evidence an Arizona official neglected his duties after he was charged with running an adoption-fraud scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands. The Arizona Capitol Times reported Thursday that the investigators have said it is up to county supervisors to determine if Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen’s refusal to cooperate in the investigation and his alleged misuse of county resources constitute neglect. Petersen is accused of smuggling and paying pregnant women from the small nation in the western Pacific to give up their children for adoption in the U.S.
Investigators Find No Evidence Assessor Neglected Duties
-
Petersen Gets Dec. 11 Hearing To Contest Suspension
-
Mormon Church Denounces Arizona Official’s Adoption Scheme
-
Attorney: Man Charged In Adoption Case ‘Made Happy Families’
-
Arizona Official Seeks Trial Delay In Human Trafficking Case
-
Arizona Elected Official Accused of Adoption Fraud Suspended
-
-
Marshallese President Applauds Arrest In Adoptions Case
-
Paul Petersen Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In Arizona For Alleged Baby Adoption Scheme
-
Lawyer Says Arizona Official Miscast As Human Smuggler In Marshall Islands Adoption Scheme
-
Local Woman Helping Those Affected By Marshallese Adoption Scheme; Petersen To Appear In Court Today
-
Lawyers Investigate Arizona Official In Child Smuggling Case
-
-
Arizona Attorney Facing Federal Charges For Adoption Scheme In Western Arkansas
-
Judge Reduces Bail For Arizona Official Charged In 3 States
-
Petersen Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Human Smuggling Charges; Free On $100k Bond