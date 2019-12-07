× Lane Kiffin Takes Ole Miss Job

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It’s official, Lane Kiffin is coming back to the SEC, just not to Arkansas. After a week of rumors, Ole Miss officially announced Kiffin would be the next head coach of the Rebels Saturday afternoon.

The announcement came after Kiffin guided Florida Atlantic to a 49-6 win over UAB in the Conference USA championship game, his second in three years with the Owls. Prior to taking the head job at FAU, Kiffin was the offensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban. He was also a head coach at Tennessee, USC, and with the Oakland Raiders, all relatively brief tenures.

Many believed over the last week that Kiffin was the top candidate for the Arkansas job, and it was confirmed that he met with AD Hunter Yurachek. Kiffin briefly lived in Arkansas as a child when his father, legendary defensive coach Monte Kiffin, worked for the Hogs.

For Arkansas, the search continues. Other candidates, like Matt Campbell and Mike Leach, are off the board after signing extensions with their current schools. As conference championships wrap up this weekend, Arkansas is expected to make an announcement soon, though just who will get the job seems very much still up in the air. Be sure to check out profiles of several other candidates here on our website.