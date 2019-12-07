One Dead Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — One suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Saturday (Dec. 7).

Bentonville Police received a report of a robbery in progress late Friday evening at the Kum-and-Go convenience store located at 3610 SW. Regional Airport Boulevard, just after 11 p.m.

Officers were given a physical description of the suspect from the store clerk. Early Saturday, around 12 a.m., a Bentonville Officer spotted the suspect near Greenhouse Road and Briar Creek. Within seconds of contact, the officer reported shots had been fired and the suspect was “down.”

The Bentonville Officer was not injured during the incident. The suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and there are no other details at this time.

This is a developing story.