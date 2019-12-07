Pastor Of Multiracial Church: Churches Must Earn Green To Stay Out Of Red

(TB&P) — Mark DeYmaz started a multiracial church in Little Rock for white, black and brown people to worship together because, he says, “the kingdom of heaven isn’t segregated.” Now he says churches must rethink their attitudes about a different color – green.

“Most pastors right now, in terms of money, they’re only managing decline, and they don’t even know it,” he said.

DeYmaz said the decline is happening because of several societal trends, including a younger generation that’s less inclined to donate to churches than older Americans have been. That means churches must think beyond the offering plate and seek funding through three other streams: “benevolent ownership,” or renting space at affordable rates; monetizing existing services; and starting new businesses.

