Community Mourns The Loss of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr

Fayetteville, Ark. (KFSM) — On Sunday (Dec.8), people left flowers at the base of a Fayetteville Police Department patrol car. They left their condolences for officers who have lost a fellow officer.

Officer Stephen Carr was killed by gunman, London T. Phillips on Saturday night (Dec. 7) in the back parking lot of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Carr was waiting for his partner in the patrol car when the shooting happened. They were going to set out on their nightly patrol along Dickson Street.

“The armed suspect had a confrontation with the suspect resulting in the officers firing their weapons at the suspect. Directly following the shooting, officers located officer Stephen Carr shot inside of his patrol vehicle while it was parked behind the police department. Our officers immediately rendered aid to both the officer and the suspect,” Said Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds. “Evidence shows that officer Carr was ambushed , executed while he was sitting in his patrol vehicle. This was a cowardly act. I have no information that leads me to believe he targeted this officer specifically. He was looking for an officer to kill. That is the information I have at this time. If it wasn’t for the response of our officers who engaged and killed the suspect, yes, I do believe he would have hurt more people. ”

Suspect 35-year-old London T. Phillips was shot and killed by police after the attack.

Two officers fired at the suspect. Their names have not been released at this time. As per department policy, both have been placed on paid administrative until a review is finished.

Carr was hired at the Fayetteville Police Department in 2017 and was assigned to patrol. He was currently working a beat in Fayetteville’s entertainment district.

“He served the city of Fayetteville and our community with dedication and professionalism for two and a half years. He’s a hero,” Reynolds said.

Police confirmed they are working on obtaining a search warrant for Phillips’ residence.

According to police Phillips has a history with police. Fayetteville Investigators said in December 2018 the received a call of the suspect impersonating a police officer. They also said Phillips pawned a gun at a local pawn shop and the pawn shop would not return his gun.

“It is my understanding that he had a medical marijuana card and that disqualifies an individual of possession of a firearm in Arkansas,” Reynold’s said.

Investigators said officer Carr was shot one time.

Investigators with the Fayetteville Police Department said there were security cameras in the area where the shooting happened. Police are not releasing the video at this time.