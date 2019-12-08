Fayetteville Police Identify Fallen Officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The identity of the Fayetteville Police Officer who was shot and killed behind the Fayetteville Police Station has been released.

According to Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds, Officer Stephen Carr was by himself in the parking lot waiting for his partner when the suspect, 35-year-old London T. Phillips, approached and shot him.

Carr began his career with the police department in August of 2017. He was a member of their Bicycle Unit, which patrolled the Entertainment District.

When reports of shots fired came in on Saturday (Dec. 7) around 9:40 p.m., several officers were inside the department at the time and came out to find Officer Carr down next to a police cruiser. According to Chief Reynolds, officers immediately engaged with Phillips and more shots were fired.

Both Officer Carr and the suspect were pronounced dead on scene.