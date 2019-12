Dr. JeanMarie Householder, a surgeon at Baptist Health-Fort Smith, recently reached a milestone as she completed her 1,000th robotic-assisted procedure. Pelvic prolapse is a common condition that Dr. Householder treats with robotic-assisted surgery. These procedures often result in less pain, faster recovery and a shorter hospital stay compared to other surgeries. Depending on the type of surgery, patients may also go home on the day of surgery.

