Fayetteville Officers Names Released In Deadly Officer Involved Shooting

Fayetteville Ark, (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police have released the names of the two officers who shot and killed suspect London Phillips.

According to the department, Crpl. Seay Floyd, a seven year veteran of the department and Officer Natalie Eucce, a two and a half year veteran, both fired their weapons during the incident.

Fellow Fayetteville officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed by suspect London Phillips Saturday night (Dec.7) in the back parking lot of the police station.

Carr was sitting in his patrol car at the time.

Phillips was pursued down an alley way by officers. He was shot and killed.

The two officers who engaged with the suspect have now been identified.

Per department policy, both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.