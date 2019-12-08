Sam Pittman Returning To Arkansas As Hogs Next Head Coach

Posted 6:11 pm, December 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:12PM, December 8, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The search took nearly a month but Arkansas has gone back to a familiar name to take over the Razorbacks football program.

Georgia associate head coach and offensive coach Sam Pittman will be the next Hogs head coach, replacing Chad Morris who was fired after losing 18 of his first 22 games.

 

Pittman was an assistant with the Razorbacks under head coach Bret Bielema from 2013-15.

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek has been rumored to have talked to nearly a half dozen candidates but that number is expected to much higher that has not been reported. Having nearly a month and settling on a coach with no head coaching experience, it shows the lack of interest or appeal on a national level in the job as Arkansas is now on their fifth head coach this decade.

Pittman as spent the past four seasons at Georgia and has 12 years of experience as an assistant at the power five level.

Years Position School
1994-95 Offensive Line Northern Illinois
1996 Offensive Tackles/ Tight Ends Cincinnati
1997-98 Offensive Line Oklahoma
1999 Assistant Western Michigan
2000 Offensive Line Missouri
2001 Offensive Line Kansas
2003-06 Offensive Line/Asst. HC Northern Illinois
2007-11 Offensive Line/Assoc. HC North Carolina
2012 Offensive Line Tennessee
2013-15 Offensive Line/Asst. HC Arkansas
2016-19 Offensive Line/Assoc. HC Georgia

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.