Southerly Winds And Clouds Increasing Sunday

River Valley fog will mix away in the mid-to-late morning hours Sunday. South winds will pick up throughout the day up to 15 MPH (gusts up to 25 MPH)

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNDAY: Comfortable But Getting Cloudier

Throughout the day, more clouds will form and push into eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. But highs will still reach well into the 50s thanks to southerly winds.

NEXT FEW DAYS: Shower chances increase Monday evening. There's a slight chance for a few snowflakes to mix in as well late Monday night.

Futurecast 1AM Tuesday

-Matt