With New Five-Year Plan On The Horizon, Arkansas Children’s Ready To Implement ‘Both And’ Strategy

Posted 8:19 pm, December 8, 2019, by

(TB&P) — Arkansas Children’s is about to open up a new phase of addressing children’s health as part of a new five-year plan that will include everything from the last five years and more.

Marcy Doderer, Arkansas Children’s CEO, said that a five-year campaign to improve access points has been wildly successful – and it will continue – but she said that larger overall health issues must be improved.

 

“The last five years we worked on a vision that stated we wanted to fundamentally transform healthcare delivery for kids in Arkansas. What that means is, the delivery system – the clinics, the number of physicians, the hospitals, all the infrastructure that goes into taking care of kids – and we have made great strides in that. We have, I think, increased access points and certainly been able to grow volumes, and bring in more providers,” she said.

To read more about this story, please visit our content partner Talk Business & Politics. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.