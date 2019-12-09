× Cold Front Arrives Today: Windy, Colder, & Light Wintry Mix?

Our temperatures will take a hit the next few days thanks to a cold front arriving today. Monday’s highs will take place in the late morning / early afternoon before dropping quickly the rest of the day. We will stay mainly dry and windy. Later tonight as the front clears the area, some rain will start to move in. However as temperatures drop, there may be a brief period of wintry mix. Accumulation is not expected at this time.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONDAY: Warm Morning, Colder Evening

As the front arrives, temperatures will drop this afternoon/evening. We'll stay mainly dry for the daylight hours with a slight chance for a shower tonight.

Northwest Arkansas:

River Valley:

SHOWERS, THEN A WINTRY MIX?

After the front passes through, a band of light rain will develop behind it. As the temperature drops, a few of us may get a brief wintry mix before the precipitation moves east.

RAIN ZONES

Monday 9 PM - Midnight

Tuesday Midnight - 3AM

Tuesday 3AM - 6AM

RAIN TIMELINE

Overall precipitation chances and coverage will be low. We are dry by Tuesday's sunrise.

-Matt