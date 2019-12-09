Dropping Temperatures, Stray Raindrop Or Snowflake Tonight?

Temperatures will drop the second half of Monday as a cold front swings through Arkansas. There is a chance for a stray shower but we’ll mainly be cloudy and windy. Overnight another band of precipitation may form, likely just south into the Ouachitas. A wintry mix may fall south of Scott county as temperatures drop near freezing. A stray raindrop or snowflake may fall across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley tonight but with clouds bases near 10000 feet, most of them will evaporate.

VIDEO FORECAST

RAIN ZONES

Monday 7PM - Midnight: A stray sprinkle is possible but most of the time it will be just cloudy.

Tuesday Midnight - 3AM: A wintry mix may for just south and east of the River Valley.

Tuesday 3AM-6AM: Central Arkansas may get some light wintry weather, but we should be cloudy and cold.

Tuesday morning wind chills:

-Matt