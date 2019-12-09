Ex-Lawmaker’s Family Confident In Case Despite Recusals

ARKANSAS (AP) — The family of a former Arkansas lawmaker found dead outside her home are confident in how the case against her accused killer is being handled, even though the prosecutor and judge have been replaced in recent weeks.

The prosecutor handling the case against Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell asked to be recused from the case last week.

O’Donnell is charged with capital murder in the death of Linda Collins, who was found dead outside her northeast Arkansas home in June.

Collins’ family said in a statement issued Monday that they want the focus of the case to remain on bringing justice to the former lawmaker.