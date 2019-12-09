Ex-Lawmaker’s Family Confident In Case Despite Recusals

ARKANSAS (AP) — The family of a former Arkansas lawmaker found dead outside her home are confident in how the case against her accused killer is being handled, even though the prosecutor and judge have been replaced in recent weeks.
The prosecutor handling the case against Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell asked to be recused from the case last week.
O’Donnell is charged with capital murder in the death of Linda Collins, who was found dead outside her northeast Arkansas home in June.
Collins’ family said in a statement issued Monday that they want the focus of the case to remain on bringing justice to the former lawmaker.
“Due to the changes last week, we felt the need to make a public statement in regard to the status of the murder case of our mother, Linda Collins. We continue to feel very confident in the work the Arkansas State Police and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department have done in the investigation of this case. We want to stress that the case brought by the State against the woman accused is strong, regardless of those who have recused from this case. Ultimately, we want the focus of this case to remain on bringing justice to Linda. Our hope is that Judge Fogleman will take the actions necessary to set this case back on track, and make it an urgent priority to provide transparency to the public in this case. Thank you all for your continued thoughts, prayers, and privacy to our family as the case moves forward.”