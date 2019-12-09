Fort Smith Police Arrest Young Drive-By Shooter

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police have a juvenile suspect in custody after a drive-by shooting Friday (Dec. 6).

According to Fort Smith Police Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell, at around 9:45 p.m. Friday (Dec. 6), police responded to reports of a shooting near Spradling Park.

Two victims, an 18-year-old and 19-year-old, reported to being fired at by someone in a gray Dodge Charger. Both were struck, but the 18-year-old was life-flighted to a hospital where he is still in critical condition.

After speaking to multiple witnesses, detectives were able to locate a juvenile suspect, who is now in custody.

The investigation is still open, and police are asking that you call the Detectives Bureau at (479)-709-5116 with any information.