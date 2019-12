FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith and Fort Smith Public School police were made aware of a threat against a junior high school Sunday (Dec. 8).

The threat was made by one of the school’s 15-year-old students according to Fort Smith Police Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell.

The student was located and arrested, leaving no immediate threat to area schools.

FSPD thanks Fort Smith Public Schools police for identifying the threat and helping take the juvenile into custody.