Funeral Arrangements Announced For Slain Fayetteville Officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Funeral arrangements for Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr have been announced.

Carr was killed in his patrol car outside the Fayetteville Police Department on Saturday (Dec. 7) night.

A visitation for Officer Carr will be held on December 11, at the University Baptist Church at 333 W, Maple St. in Fayetteville from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on December 12 at Bud Walton Arena at 1270 Leroy Pond Dr. in Fayetteville at 1:00 p.m.

Bother services are open to the public. Information about parking will soon be released.

Fayetteville Police say they would like to thank the outpouring support from citizens, community, and supporters nationwide.

“The amount of support has been heartwarming and has been a beacon of light in this dark time for our agency. We have been lifted up by food, donations, but most of all kind words and hugs. ”

A GoFundMe has been set up by the Fayetteville Fraternal Order of Police to support Carr’s family.