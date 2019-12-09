Hodo’s Christmas Light Show In Van Buren Ending After 25 Seasons

Posted 4:13 pm, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41PM, December 9, 2019

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A River Valley holiday tradition will soon be coming to an end.

With more than 100,000 lights on display, the Hodo house in Van Buren has been a favorite for people to go and see the lights for the holidays for 25 years.

The decision to end the light show comes after the death of homeowner Helen Hodo.

Helen passed away at the age of 83 on November 13.

2019 will be the last year for the Hodo Christmas Light Show at 1204 Woodland Creek Circle in Van Buren and will be open until December 27.

