Police Investigating Motive Into Execution Of Fayetteville Officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — There’s still a lot of unanswered questions about the man that executed Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr behind the police station Saturday (Dec. 7) night.

An investigation is underway into why 35-year-old London T. Phillips shot and killed Carr.

Carr was alone in his patrol vehicle, waiting for his partner, when Phillips approached him.

A motive for the shooting led police to Phillips' apartment complex in Fayetteville, where neighbors say they watched as police covered the area.

"It's devastating. It's awful. I don't think there's any excuse to end another person's life," Phillips' neighbor Matt Dodd said.

Neighbors told 5NEWS Phillips was quiet, they didn't know him well and were shocked to see the FBI there.

The Fayetteville Police Department isn't releasing much information about Phillips, but do say they've dealt with him before.

He was caught impersonating a police officer last December, according to Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

Phillips has a criminal history.

He was arrested in 2012 in Florida for a domestic disturbance. According to an arrest report, Phillips threatened to kill and burn his mother after a verbal argument.

The Fayetteville Police Department held a processional Monday morning (Dec. 9) as they escorted fallen officer Carr's body to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock.

A visitation for Officer Carr will be held on December 11, at the University Baptist Church at 333 W, Maple St. in Fayetteville from 3-7 p.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story.