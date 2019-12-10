× Barry Lunney Jr. Takes Offensive Coordinator Job At UTSA

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Barry Lunney Jr’s time at Arkansas is coming to an end. The long-time Hog will be joining Jeff Traylor’s staff at UTSA as offensive coordinator.

Lunney served as interim head coach for the final two games of the 2019 season at Arkansas after the firing of Chad Morris. He interviewed for the full-time job at Arkansas, which AD Hunter Yurachek said went exceptionally well. Ultimately, Yurachek went with Sam Pittman, and Lunney Jr. is off to be a Roadrunner.

Before serving as interim head coach, Lunney spent 7 season’s as the tight end coach at Arkansas, perhaps the Hogs’ most consistent position. He was hired by Bret Bielema, then retained when Chad Morris took over.

Lunney got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at Arkansas, after a successful career a Hog quarterback. His offensive coordinator role at UTSA won’t be a new one: he also served as OC for four state champion Bentonville teams, and for two years at San Jose State.

Lunney will join Jeff Traylor in San Antonio. Traylor took the head coaching job on Monday, after spending the last two seasons coaching running backs with Lunney at Arkansas.