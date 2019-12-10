Body Of Missing Kansas Woman Found By Loggers In Newton County

PONCA, Ark. (KFSM) — Detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office have located the body of a missing Kansas woman in the Ponca, Arkansas area.

Sherry Lynn Babcock,51, of Potwin, Kansas, was reported missing on Tuesday, November 26, but had not been seen since November 16.

Her car was found abandoned in Ponca. The vehicle was unlocked, and her purse was left inside.

Detective Mike Blocker with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office says Babcock was last seen on surveillance video at the Buffalo Outdoor Center.

Blocker says loggers came across Babcock’s body at 10:00 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 9) along the logging trail.

The body was collected by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, Blocker said. Though, it is unclear what caused her death.

Babcock’s family has been notified of her passing.