Brad Davis Joins Arkansas As Offensive Line Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Sam Pittman wasted no time filling his old job, hiring Brad Davis to be the Arkansas offensive line coach. Davis has spent the last two seasons in the same role at Missouri.

Davis graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2003, where he started on the offensive line for the national championship team. After college, he was a staff assistant at North Carolina, where Pittman was also a coach.

He took over the offensive line at Portland State from 2009-2013, and then held the same job at James Madison, East Carolina, North Texas, and Florida, before spending the last two years with Missouri.

At Missouri, Davis worked under head coach Barry Odom, a close friend of Pittman. Odom was fired this offseason.

Last year under Davis, Missouri allowed the fewest sacks and tackles for a loss in the SEC.

The 39 year-old Davis has two sons with his wife, Anecia, and is a native of Baton Rouge, LA.