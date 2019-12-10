Candlelight Vigil Held For Fallen Officer Stephen Carr

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday (Dec. 10) night for fallen Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Walton Arts Center on Dickson Street to show their support for Officer Carr.

Officer Carr was shot and killed moments before he was about to start his shift on Dickson Street ‪Saturday (Dec. 7) night.

In his honor, the Fayetteville community wanted to put a vigil on to show everyone how much he was cared for and loved.

Many businesses and community members talked said how wonderful of an officer Carr was.

“I’m just so appreciative of the businesses that came together to do this for our community. Our community needs this. It will give us all some closure so I think it’s really important,” said business owner Kimberly Logue.

"It’s very important to us and to Dickson Street that we show how much the police supports us," said Amber Hurlbut. "They protect and serve us so it’s a big deal that they know how much they’re valuable they are to us and to the Dickson Street community.”