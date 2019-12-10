× Chad Morris Named Offensive Coordinator At Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Chad Morris will be sticking in the SEC, but now, it’s as offensive coordinator rather than head coach.

Following the firing of Coach Morris earlier this season, he will now take over as OC at Auburn. He replaces Kenny Dillingham who took the OC position at Florida State.

Morris and Gus Malzahn have been friends since they each coached high school football teams, and now they have a chance to work in the same program.

Morris went 4-18 during his tenure at the University of Arkansas, but he is familiar with Malzahn’s offense and the staff at Auburn.

Auburn will play Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.