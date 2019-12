FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Christmas craft event will be held at Central Mall in Fort Smith.

“12 Days to Christmas and Beyond Shopping Extravaganza” will take place next to Dillard’s in the former Woodsman Space in Central Mall.

Organizers say it will be a premier shopping experience by unique craft and specialty shops.

Shoppers can visit the specialty pop up shops December 13-31 during mall hours.