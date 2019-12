FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith K-9 Officer is receiving lots of treats after sniffing out 66 pounds of marijuana.

According to FSPD, the Narcotics Team was called to an undisclosed location on Tuesday (Dec. 10) regarding a suspicious package.

K-9 Officer Ringo was then able to sniff out 66 pounds of marijuana.

Police say this case is part of an open investigation.