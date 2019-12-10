Massive No-Kill Animal Shelter Coming To Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Two organizations are teaming up to create a massive no-kill shelter in Northwest Arkansas.

The Walton Family Foundation is partnering up with animal organization Best Friends to create the Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville.

For more than 35 years, Best Friends and the no-kill movement have been driving change in animal welfare and animal sheltering with innovative lifesaving programs and sheltering protocols aimed at ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters.

According to the Best Friends website, the new shelter will be a community-oriented pet resource center designed to reflect the value of pets as beloved family members.

The new resource center will provide service and support for pets and their families throughout their entire lives. It will also offer programs to existing local and regional animal services.

This will be the first of its kind shelter in the area.

The Walton Family Foundation has given a grant for the 20,000 square feet center estimated to open in the fall of 2021 near Bentonville’s 8th Street corridor.

It is unknown at this time how much the project will cost.