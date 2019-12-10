Multiple Killed In New Jersey Shooting, Including An Officer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (KFSM) — A police officer and multiple others have been killed in a shooting in Jersey City that authorities say is not believed to have been a terrorist attack.

Mayor Steven Fulop says one officer was pronounced dead at a hospital and multiple other people were found dead at the scene.

He says a second officer was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, and two others were injured by shrapnel.

A statement from the Archdiocese of Newark says the nearby Sacred Heart School was put on lockdown, but all staff and students were safe.

SWAT teams, state police and federal agents responded to the scene.