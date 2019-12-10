Pea Ridge School District Suspends Public Prayer At Football Games And Board Meetings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — There will no longer be public prayer before games or school board meetings at Pea Ridge Public Schools.

According to the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a local Pea Ridge resident contacted the organization about the public prayer broadcast before football games and school board meetings.

“By allowing a speaker, whether it be a student, pastor, someone like that to lead everyone in prayer before the game that’s the school district signing off on that message," said Chris Line, Freedom From Religion Foundation Staff Attorney.

The foundation says a prayer at public school-sanctioned events is unconstitutional.

“That comes from the establishment clause of the First Amendment," Line said. "Now the establishment clause protects our separation between church and state. It prevents public officials from imposing their personal religious beliefs through government mechanisms."

A letter was sent to the school district that outlines the complaint and cited several court cases that support the foundation's claim.

According to the Pea Ridge School Board President Jeff Neil the decision to discontinue prayer was based on advice from the school district's legal counsel.

“I think giving them the opportunity is better than taking it and removing it completely. I think there are more people upset about it than people are not upset about it," said David Austin, Lead Pastor at the Ridge Church.

Austin says when he heard the news it was heartbreaking.

“Everyone has a right to pray or not to pray," Austin said.

Austin says he isn’t sure yet if this is something the church will fight.

“I think we have to be very cautious and very strategic in the way that we present certain things, but I also don’t believe that we ought to just as the church walk away with our hands in our pocket and not say anything," Austin said.

5NEWS reached to the Pea Ridge Schools Superintendent Rick Neal and School Board President Jeff Neil for an interview about the decision. The request was denied.