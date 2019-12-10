Rogers Doctor Connected To ‘Pill Mill’ Can Return To Practice, Can’t Prescribe Controlled Substances

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A Rogers doctor arrested for operating a “pill mill” and making false statements to DEA agents can see patients again under the circumstances she doesn’t prescribe controlled substances anymore.

The decision came from the Arkansas State Medical Board on Friday, December 6.

After a 6-5 vote, the board lifted an emergency order issued in October suspending Robin Cox’s medical license.

She can return to practice but is prohibited from prescribing opioids or other controlled substances until further notice.

Dr. Cox worked as a physician at the Arkansas Medical Clinic in Rogers.

Dak Kees, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas and Justing King, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, announced Dr. Cox’s arrest in October.