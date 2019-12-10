‘Running 4 Heroes’ Founder To Dedicate Mile To Fallen Officer Stephen Carr

(KFSM) — A young boy will be running in honor of fallen Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

According to the “Running 4 Heroes” Facebook page, 10-year-old Zechariah will be dedicating mile two of his run Tuesday (Dec. 10) night to Officer Carr, who was killed over the weekend by a lone gunman.

His run will be live-streamed on the nonprofit organization’s Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Founded in 2019, the mission of Running 4 Heroes is to raise funds for injured first responders while paying tribute to fallen heroes through running.

