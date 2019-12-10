Torchy’s Tacos Opening Second Northwest Arkansas Location

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Torchy’s Tacos, the popular Austin-based taco chain, will be opening its second Northwest Arkansas location this month.

Torchy’s will open its Rogers store at 4950 W. Pauline Whitaker Pkwy on December 18.

“We have been blown away by the positive response at our first Arkansas location in Fayetteville,” said G.J. Hart, CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “As we continue to expand across the country, it’s important to us that we sink our roots in each community and are thrilled to have the ability to open our second Arkansas store in Rogers.”

To celebrate the opening, Torchy’s is hosting a grand opening party on Monday, Dec. 16, from 5-8 p.m. serving free tacos, Green Chilli queso, beverages, giveaways and more.

The grand opening party is open to the public and details are available here.

Torchy’s opened its first Northwest Arkansas location in Fayetteville earlier this year.